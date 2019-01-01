Telkom Knockout Cup: Orlando Pirates 'deserved' victory - Manyama

The 29-year-old player reflected on Amakhosi's victory over the Buccaneers in an enthralling Soweto Derby clash

midfielder Lebogang Manyama has revealed how they had to change their approach after realising that Gabadinho Mhango would not be starting for .

Amakhosi secured their place in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals after defeating Bucs 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Manyama, who walked away with the man of the match accolade after the game, revealed that they expected Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa to start upfront along with Mhango.

"We knew we were gonna meet a different Pirates, this game is special as you know in the country," Manyama told SuperSport TV.

"But I have to give credit firstly to our fans they've been with us since the beginning of the season, they've been selling out stadiums, so, yes, this is for them."

Mhango caused havoc for the Amakhosi defence after being introduced in extra-time and he managed to score to make it 2-2 and the match went into a penalty shootout.

"Secondly to the boys, 1-0 down against Pirates, maybe you can say luck when they get a red-card we raise it, we never stop fighting, we fight week in, week out you know and we take it from here, we have a game against them next week, so, yes, so far so good," he continued.

"When you play Pirates you don't know which formation you gonna face, we had hoped they gonna start with Mhango and Mabasa but now they came completely different, so we had to switch it up a bit."

Manyama feels Pirates also deserved the victory as they had to battle with 10 men following Mthokozisi Dube's dismissal in the early stages of the second half.

Article continues below

"[In the] first-half we were a bit lost, then second-half, obviously when 'Dumi' [Dumisani Zuma] comes in, I gotta praise him also, he raises the whole team with his energy and how he plays you know," he added.

"So, we take a win even though Pirates deserved it too. I mean to fight the way they did with ten men you have to give them huge respect also."

Chiefs joined Lamontville and in the semi-finals, while will take on in the final quarter-final match on Sunday.