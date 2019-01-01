Telkom Knockout Cup: No trophy in top flight - Is this Maritzburg United's biggest chance?

Goal explains why this is the Team of Choice's best opportunity of clinching their maiden major trophy

History beckons for as they prepare for their eagerly anticipated match against .

The Team of Choice are set to take on Masandawana in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

They will be make their maiden appearance in the final of the South African and this comes 40 years into the club's existence.



However, it is Maritzburg's second major cup final in 20 months having lost to in the Nedbank Cup final in May 2018.

This then begs the question - is this the Team of Choice's best chance to lift a trophy?

More Experienced Team

Soon after the defeat to Free State Stars in their maiden major cup final, the KwaZulu-Natal side began losing its key players to bigger clubs.

However, the core of the team remains and six players who started against Stars at Cape Town Stadium are still part of the team.

Richard Ofori, who is now the club captain, Siyanda Xulu, Pogiso Sanoka, Rushine De Reuck, Bandile Shandu and Deolin Mekoa are key players under coach Eric Tinkler.

Their past experience in the final will count as they will act as a calming influence in the big stage against a top side like Sundowns.

Furthermore, the presence of Judas Moseamedi and Daylon Claasen, who have won the Telkom Knockout with and , respectively, in recent years, will also help Maritzburg.

An Accomplished Coach

Unlike in the Nedbank Cup final, Maritzburg will be under the guidance of a more experienced coach in Tinkler.

Fadlu Davids guided the Team of Choice to the final, but he was considered to be an underdog against veteran Belgian tactician Luc Eymael, who was able to outsmart the young mentor.

In Tinkler, the Pietermaritzburg-based outfit have an accomplished coach with the Bafana Bafana legend having won two major trophies during his career to date.

The 49-year-old tactician guided Cape Town City to the Telkom Knockout in 2016, before clinching the MTN8 with SuperSport United two years later.



The historic victory over SuperSport in the Telkom Knockout final will give Maritzburg hope and belief that Tinkler is the man to lead them to a first major title.



City came into their clash with a much-fancied SuperSport side as the underdogs with Matsatsantsa having established himself as the 'Cup Kings' of South African football.



However, Tinkler proved his tactical acumen by masterminding a win for City, who claimed their maiden major trophy in their first year of existence.

Article continues below

Tinkler & Moseamedi Are The Keys

Maritzburg are considered to be the stalking horse against the reigning champions Sundowns, who are gunning for their fourth Telkom Knockout crown.

Tinkler has done the unthinkable in the past when the odds were stacked against him and there is no doubt that he could mastermind Masandawana's downfall.

While Moseamedi will be hoping to continue his love affair with the Telkom Knockout having netted the winning goal for City as they stunned SuperSport in the 2016 final.

His brace inspired Maritzburg to a 2-1 victory against the record 13-time winners in the semi-finals and the lethal striker definitely has the ability to fire the Team of Choice to a win over Sundowns.