Telkom Knockout Cup: No one can stop us - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jali

The Brazilians stormed into the final of the competition they last won in 2015

midfielder Andile Jali has declared no team will stop his side from winning the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup as he also credited his teammates for “pushing” him to perform well.

The Brazilians edged 2-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the competition.

The result came amid a slump in form for Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League ( ) including a 3-2 loss to Arrows two weeks ago.

But a boastful Jali feels no team can stand in their way as they bid to lift the Telkom Knockout which they last won in 2015.

“Everything was saying that we want revenge [against Golden Arrows], but this was not about revenge but the commitment as Sundowns,” Jali told SuperSport TV.

“My teammates were pushing me and not the coach, but my teammates. I can do better than what I am doing. If they [teammates] were pushing and they are playing and I am not playing, I must coach myself.

“This one we said it is a semi-final, so why not go to the final because we worked hard? And then why not win it because we are capable of doing it? No one can stop us so if we work the way we did now [today] we can do it.”

Jali was eventually named Man-of-the-Match after the Arrows win.