Telkom Knockout Cup: Maritzburg United should have scored seven goals against Kaizer Chiefs – Tinkler

The Team of Choice manager has lamented their failure to score more goals against Amakhosi, but is not looking ahead to the final as yet

Despite beating 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, coach Eric Tinkler wants to focus on the Premier Soccer League ( ) rather than the Telkom Knockout Cup final.

The Team of Choice boss was delighted after leading the club to its first TKO Cup final where they will meet on December 14.

On the other hand, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder has tipped his young centre-back Rushine De Reuck to get the nod and play for the national team.

“Obviously I’m very happy for the team and the club, this is a club that only for the second time in their history that they’ve reached a final,” Tinkler told the media.

“Hopefully we can end it off with lifting the trophy. I think the performance against Chiefs was fantastic. Credit to the boys, they kept going and won it eventually. We had to hold on a bit.

“We could have scored six or seven today (Sunday), no disrespect to them but I’m very proud of the players, the work ethic, tired legs. But we have another massive game on Wednesday against SuperSport United.

“We knew they would come with players like (Samir) Nurkovic and (Leonardo) Castro, they are a team that likes to play off the second ball, Nurkovic likes to go into the channels and we dealt with that very well with Pogiso (Sanoka)."

Speaking about his ambitions, the former TKO Cup champion with has praised his players such as Judas Moseamedi and the experienced Nazeer Allie, saying he wants them to win big things.

“Rushine and Nazeer were superb especially Rushine in that first half because there were lots of those balls coming in. That’s what we had practiced during the week, to play better and our transition has to be good against them," he added.

“I think Judas was absolutely fantastic, on the break he was good, his pace and we knew there was a new central pairing and we had to exploit that – it worked.

“I’m a winner, I want to achieve things and obviously that needs to rub off the players and my expectations are high, very, very high and that’s why I came at half time creaming and shouting because I expect more and better.

“It’s not because I’m asking for something they are not capable of. If they were incapable I wouldn’t ask. It’s about stepping up and that’s what they did. Rushine is probably one of the best young centre-backs in the country right now, by a long shot. Obviously I have my own opinion whether he should be in the national team.”

However, Tinkler demanded more from his men, insisting that their primary focus is to secure a decent spot in the league before turning their focus to the Brazilians in a clash that will be staged at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“We were dead and buried six months ago, most people thought so but here we are in the final of the Telkom but we will focus on that later because we have important league matches,” he explained.

“The league is very compact and tight, you lose one or two games and you find yourselves at the bottom. Our objective is to secure our position and get good results against SuperSport United at home.”