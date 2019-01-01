Telkom Knockout Cup: Maritzburg United coach Tinkler not reading anything into absent Kaizer Chiefs players

Suspensions and injuries have been dominating pre-match talk about Amakhosi camp ahead of the semi-final

coach Eric Tinkler is refusing to read much into talk of injuries and suspensions in the squad ahead of the two sides' Telkom Knockout semi-final clash at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs arrive in Nelspruit without the suspended trio of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, defender Eric Mathoho and midfielder Willard Katsande.

Captain Itumeleng Khune is back to full fitness together with midfielder Kearyn Baccus but it remains to be seen if coach Ernst Middendorp will field them on Sunday.

Tinkler, however, appears mindful of the state of the Chiefs camp and does not want to be deceived by talk of his opponents having a depleted squad.

"Khune might be back. We don't know. He is their number one. They have so many options," Tinkler told the media.

"[Defender Siyabonga] Ngezana is away with the Under-23s but they have got [Kgotso] Moleko who can come in, they have got [Lorenzo] Gordinho. They have got replacements. Baccus is probably back. They have got a lot of depth."

But with Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp having admitted to having prematurely thrown Khune into the fray the previous time the goalkeeper was coming from a long injury lay-off, he might opt to be cautious and not play him on Sunday.

Middendorp has to choose between Kgotso Moleko and Lorenzo Gordinho to partner Daniel Cardoso at the heart of the defence.

This has left Tinkler relishing the prospect of exploiting a partnership that has not been working together regularly this season.

"Obviously we want to work on our offensive play and we need to try and capitalise on whatever mistakes they are going to make," Tinkler said.

"We need to capitalise on the fact that they are going to have a central defensive pairing that hasn't really worked together [with Eric Mathoho suspended]. We need to try and take advantage of that."

Article continues below

Maritzburg go into this match on a high, having gone for seven straight games unbeaten in all competitions.

They, however, face a Chiefs team enjoying a run of eight consecutive wins across all competitions and Tinkler says his men need to be brave.

"We know how strong they are. They are having a great season, We know that their confidence right now is very high. But we need to go there and be brave and not play with fear," added Tinkler.