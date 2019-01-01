Telkom Knockout Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns will give it their best shot - Vilakazi

The Masandawana midfielder has emphasized their mission as far as their TKO Cup trophy ambitions are concerned

midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has stated their mission is to lift the Telkom knockout Cup trophy as they want to make their fans happy.

‘Vila’ has made their intentions clear that beating in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium is very important for the club.

The Brazilians are looking to lift their second Telkom Knockout trophy under coach Pitso Mosimane since winning it in 2015 after beating at the same venue.

“It is important for the team, for the supporters and ourselves as well to get something, it has been a dry spell for us for a couple of years and that is the most important thing,” Vilakazi told the media.

"It is in front of our eyes; so, let’s go for it. I think each and every time we have tried to give it our best shot and then for a couple of years we can’t go all the way, now it is a different case, the most important thing is that we are in the final.

“They are a very organized team and it is going to be a good challenge.”

Taking a look at their progress in the cup competition, Sundowns managed to defeat , and and will look to defeat Eric Tinkler’s men.

Despite winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy last season, Mosimane is now chasing his first trophy in the current season.

On the other hand, Sundowns will welcome back midfielder Gaston Sirino, who has served his two-match suspension after he was shown a red card against Abafana Bes’thende.

However, Mosimane will miss the services of midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee after he suffered an injury during their match against Stellies.