Telkom Knockout Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns' Jali can play for Bafana Bafana – Mosimane

The Masandawana coach has praised midfielders Jali and Kekana for their display as they reached the TKO Cup final

coach Pitso Mosimane was happy to congratulate Man of the Match Andile Jali, saying he deserves to play for Bafana Bafana if he continues to play the way he does.

The Masandawana boss also lamented the fact they had to finish the encounter with a man down after midfielder Gaston Sirino was red-carded by referee Victor Gomes towards the dying stages of the clash at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

On the other hand, Abafana Bes’thende boss Steve Komphela congratulated the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions for making it through to the final.

“When we played them the last time, we scored first and Thapelo (Morena) missed a chance the goalkeeper blocked, he should have played it across for (Mauricio) Affonso to score. We should have scored two goals in the first half,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“Fortunately today we managed to score the two goals and we played with experience as I told you, but as much as they are a good team with a good coach. This is a match.

“We know how to play these games and that’s why I told you it’s a game of (Hlompho) Kekana and Andile, that’s why I sacrificed Kekana in the first half because I knew there would be a red card.

“This game has a red card, but Andile is looking great, sharp and the mind is right and the attitude. That’s the player we bought and he needs to play like this all the time. He’s got quality.

“He’s a good football player and can play for Bafana if he plays like this. We have the experience to play against 11, last year I think we got the red cards against Sirino and we still managed to deal with it.

“I think you don’t have to change the tactics, all you have to do is to reduce one striker upfront and that’s all. Everything remains the same you leave their centre-backs, they are marked by one person.

“It looks they’re going to score, but until when. I’m happy that I’m wrong that the goal they scored with a flick was offside. I want to be wrong, I’m happy to be wrong but the linesman missed two offside decisions from where I was.

“I’m happy to be wrong and if I’m right I can be right. Sirino was naughty and Gomes was right to take him out.”

On his assessment of the clash, Komphela was not happy with how his men executed their plan but wished the Brazilians the best of luck.

“So close, so near yet so far and I thought we are a classic example of a game we had time. I thought we had a better second half, we were calm,” Komphela told SuperSport TV.

“More composed it was a we all know, I thought in the first half, I don’t know we were anxious, too many errors and we lacked the composure to defend a break-in and the second goal which classifies or characterizes that we were all over the box - we should have done better.

“The second was much better, we enjoyed the ball, we kept the ball on the ground and the only thing we did badly was when we played the ball in the air and it gets lost. So, you can’t play the ball in the air and the amount of time it takes in penetrating the ground is faster than we launched because when we launched it was 50/50.

“For us, we kept pushing and as soon as they got a red card then it was clear but again it tells you how tight these matches can be. The minute you get ground, the more space you have to utilize and that’ where we failed a bit. Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso.”