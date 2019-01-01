Telkom Knockout Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns have right mentality after Kaizer Chiefs loss - Mnguni

The former Masandawana defender has backed the reigning PSL champions to reach the next stage of the cup competition

Former defender Themba Mnguni believes coach Pitso Mosimane’s side has a psychological advantage over heading to the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday afternoon.

‘The Rock’ has explained that having a full week’s break to prepare for the clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will boost the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions following their loss to last weekend.

Speaking about how the Tshwane giants have their pride to protect and supporters to make happy, Mnguni has called for a robust approach to the game.

“Tomorrow [Sunday] will be a difficult match for us as Sundowns but I would also like to think the guys are ready to redeem themselves,” Mnguni told Goal.

“We are coming from a loss last weekend to Kaizer Chiefs but it’s water under the bridge now. Although Chippa has a new coach and is through to the next stage of the tournament, I think the guys are well prepared for the match.”

Converting the chances upfront is one of the best ingredients to win a cup match, but the retired central defender wants a die-hard approach from all the players to get a win by hook or crook.

“I think cup games demand any team to convert chances, it doesn’t matter how good the football you play on the day, but if you don’t score you will lose,” continued the legend.

“For me, it doesn’t matter how well we play as long as we win the match. A win is very important at this stage. That is why I will just urge the boys to be robust, create chances and score them."

When asked what could be happening in the minds of the players at this stage, the former Bafana Bafana defender was certain the players have reflected on the loss to Amakhosi and will want to redeem themselves.

“It’s not usual for Sundowns to lose two games in a row no matter the competition we play in. The guys are aware they have their pride to fight for, the club has to redeem its status and the supporters must be happy – that is why I think the mentality is right for this one," he explained.

“Sitting back and waiting for Chippa will count against us. For me, we have to attack until they crack as early as the first half and let me also congratulate the Springboks (South African rugby team) for their win.

“I believe as champions we can get inspiration and go to Port Elizabeth as the Brazilians to win against Chippa.”