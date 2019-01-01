Telkom Knockout Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns avoid Kaizer Chiefs in semi-final draw
Mamelodi Sundowns avoided Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final draw on Sunday evening.
The two Gauteng giants recently met in a massive Premier Soccer League (PSL) match which was won 2-0 by Chiefs in the city of Tshwane.
Sundowns will be away to Lamontville Golden Arrows in the last four of South Africa's League Cup.
Masandawana secured their place in this round after defeating Chippa United 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.
Arrows recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a much-fancied SuperSport United side on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Chiefs are set to host Maritzburg United in the other semi-final encounter of the lucrative cup competition.
Amakhosi sneaked into the semi-finals after defeating their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 stalemate on Saturday afternoon.
On the other hand, Maritzburg booked their place in the last four following a 4-3 victory over Highlands Park after a 1-1 draw on Friday night.
The PSL will announce dates, venues and kick-off times for the semi-final matches in due course.
#TKO2019 Semi-finals:@goldenarrowsfc1 vs @Masandawana@KaizerChiefs vs @MaritzburgUtd— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 3, 2019