Telkom Knockout Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns avoid Kaizer Chiefs in semi-final draw

Amakhosi are hoping to go all the way and clinch a record-extending 14th Telkom Knockout Cup title this year

avoided in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final draw on Sunday evening.

The two Gauteng giants recently met in a massive Premier Soccer League ( ) match which was won 2-0 by Chiefs in the city of Tshwane.

Sundowns will be away to Lamontville in the last four of 's .

Masandawana secured their place in this round after defeating 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.

Arrows recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a much-fancied SuperSport United side on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are set to host in the other semi-final encounter of the lucrative cup competition.

Amakhosi sneaked into the semi-finals after defeating their arch-rivals 4-2 on penalties following a 2-2 stalemate on Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, Maritzburg booked their place in the last four following a 4-3 victory over after a 1-1 draw on Friday night.

The PSL will announce dates, venues and kick-off times for the semi-final matches in due course.