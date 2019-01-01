Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs will mislead you with Castro and Nurkovic - Orlando Pirates’ Mokwena

The Buccaneers manager has shared his assessment on how Amakhosi could look to unsettle his men on Saturday afternoon

Ahead of the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final clash against on Saturday afternoon, coach Rhulani Mokwena explains that the Soweto giants have been transformed since the arrival of Samir Nurkovic.

Although Mokwena believes the Serbian has brought a different dimension at Naturena, he insists they cannot be fooled that coach Ernst Middendorp will play long balls in search of Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro.

Moreover, the 34-year-old manager has hailed his striker Tshegofatso Mabasa’s upbringing, saying he is a grounded individual.

“Nurkovic gives them a different dimension, a focal point and a contrast to the way they play, to be honest, the game forms they take on the pitch and if you look at the profile of the players,” Mokwena told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“You will be misled because you think there will be a lot of long balls that go to the target-men, Leonardo Castro and Nurkovic. But the reality is that they build from the back.

“I was listening to Ernst Middendorp talking about possession on Wednesday. He is trying to improve the possession stats of Chiefs.

“And that is why I say when you look at the profile of their players, Castro is six foot something and you end up thinking long balls are coming.”

With the 2011/12 TKO Cup champions in high spirits after beating in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Tuesday night courtesy of Mabasa’s late goal, Mokwena has credited the 23-year-old hitman for being humble.

“Credit to his upbringing, when you speak to Tshegofatso’s mother, you get an understanding of what type of background he is from,” expressed Mokwena.

“Spiritually, he is very grounded and sometimes you take that for granted. The boy is plugged in and he receives a lot of divine assistance.

“His family has done very well in raising him, he is rooted with a lot of humility and he gets that from his mother.”

Mabasa has scored five goals in all competitions since completing his switch from Bloemfontein at the beginning of the season and will be the go-to man at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

On the other hand, with Mokwena having secured three wins out of 10 games across all competitions, he will be hoping to lead Pirates to the next stage of the cup competition.