Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United - Where the match will be won and lost

Goal's lowdown to where the Mbombela Stadium clash could be won and lost this weekend

welcome to Nelspruit looking to reach their second major cup final this year.

The Soweto giants, who were defeated in the Nedbank Cup final earlier this year, will take on the Team of Choice in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final clash on Sunday.

Both sides come into the match in good form as Chiefs are enjoying an eight-match winning streak across all competitions, while Maritzburg are undefeated in their previous seven competitive games.



Ahead of the cup game, Goal considers where the match will be won and lost.

Chiefs Defence Vulnerable Before The Break

Chiefs have been vulnerable towards the end of the first half having conceded 10 minutes before half-time in both their Telkom Knockout games against and this season.

They were trailing during the half-time break on both occasions and they have had to rely on late goals in order to take the matches into extra-time.



The Team of Choice will be looking to apply some pressure on Amakhosi after the half-hour mark when Middendorp's charges tend to be vulnerable at the back.

Maritzburg Susceptible To Conceding First

The Team of Choice have had to come back from behind to secure victories over and in their previous games in the competition.

They trailed 1-0 at half-time against Wits and they were losing by the same scoreline at some point in their clash with Highlands Park.

Chiefs will be hoping to take advantage of the KwaZulu-Natal side's susceptibility and get a comfortable lead.

Chiefs Hit Their Stride Towards The End

Both teams have scored all of their goals in the second half in this year's tournament, but Chiefs have been lethal towards the end of the match.

Ernst Middendorp's side have scored two-thirds of their goals in the final 15 minutes and they went on to defeat both City and Pirates on penalties.

Maritzburg will have to be wary in the closing stages of the match when Chiefs up the tempo in search of late goals.