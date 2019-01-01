Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs to host Orlando Pirates in Durban

The biggest city in the KwaZulu-Natal Province will host the Soweto Derby clash early next month

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has announced the venues and dates for the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

The last eight action will be headlined by an encounter between and .

As predicted by Goal, the Soweto Derby clash is set to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, November 2.

Chiefs will be hoping to secure a win and go on to clinch a record-extending 14th Telkom Knockout title, while Pirates are looking to win the tournament for the second time.

The two teams will then meet in a PSL match at FNB Stadium on Saturday, November 9.

Meanwhile, the first quarter-final clash will be played on Friday, November 1 with hosting at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Maritzburg's KwaZulu-Natal rivals Lamontville will travel to Mbombela United in Nelspruit where they are scheduled to face SuperSport United on the same day.

SuperSport are eager to go one step closer to winning their second trophy this season having lifted the 2019 MTN8 title earlier this month.

Lastly, will be away to at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, November 3.

Sundowns are looking to overcome Chippa and go on to reach the final for the first time since 2015 when they defeated Chiefs to clinch their third trophy.