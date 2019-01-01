Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs to face Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals

Amakhosi could not avoid fellow Soweto giants in the form of the Buccaneers in the next round of the TKO Cup competition

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has announced the Telkom Knockout Cup Last Eight draw as will face arch-rivals in the quarter-finals.

Following the completion of the Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 round on Tuesday night, the league's governing body conducted the draw for the next stage.

Resulting from the draw that was conducted at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Amakhosi are set to host the Buccaneers, will travel to , SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo will lead his troops at home against .

On the other hand, will welcome at Harry Gwala Stadium and the PSL will announce fixture dates, kick-off times and venues of the mouth-watering quarter-final clashes in due course.

The opening round of matches saw dispatched out of the competition by the Team of Choice with a 3-2 scoreline on Friday via penalties.

As the action continued on Saturday, followed via a 1-0 loss at the hands of Abafana Bes'thende before lost 4-2 after extra time to Amakhosi at Cape Town Stadium on penalty shoot-outs.

On the same day, last season’s losing finalists the Buccaneers managed to secure their Last Eight berth through a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium.

In addition, the shocking result of the day came when reigning champions FC were downed by newly crowned MTN8 champions 3-2 on penalties in Tshwane on Saturday night.

With all eyes firmly set on the current PSL champions and at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Brazilians did not disappoint and claimed a 5-0 victory.

On the same afternoon, losing Wafa Wafa finalists in the form of the Lions of the North welcomed Black in Tembisa and claimed a 6-5 win on shoot-outs following a goalless stalemate.

Meanwhile, the final match of the opening round saw the Chilli boys playing hosts to Bloemfontein in East London and a solitary strike courtesy of Lehlogonolo Masalesa was enough for the Chilli Boys.

The 2019 Telkom Knockout draw results

SuperSport United vs Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Maritzburg United vs Highlands Park