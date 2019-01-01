Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs set to host Maritzburg United in Nelspruit

Amakhosi will be hoping to reach the Telkom Knockout final for the first time since 2015

have decided to take their Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final clash with to Nelspruit.

This was confirmed by the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they released the dates, venues and kick-off times for the semi-finals on Thursday.

Amakhosi will play host to the Team of Choice at Mbombela Stadium which is the Soweto giants' alternative venue.

The last time Chiefs reached the final was in 2015 and they were defeated by .

The other semi-final clash between Lamontville and Sundowns will be played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Sundowns are yet to reach the final since they clinched the title four years ago.

KwaZulu-Natal sides Maritzburg and Arrows are looking to reach the final for the first time.

The matches are scheduled to be played on the weekend of 23 and 24 November.

Fixtures

Saturday, November 23

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns - Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (15h00)

Sunday, November 24

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United - Mbombela Stadium (15h00)

