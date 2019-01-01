Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs players told not to underestimate Maritzburg United – Middendorp

The Amakhosi boss has expressed disappointment after their loss to the Team of Choice on Sunday afternoon

coach Ernst Middendorp has explained his tactics in the wake of their 2-1 loss to in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Amakhosi boss lamented the fact that they underestimated the Team of Choice, suggesting his player were focusing on facing in the final.

On the other hand, Eric Tinkler expressed delight in the win but was not happy about the amount of chances they missed, as they reached the TKO Cup final.

"Always world wide something when you're going to the game, you're just not really...bring your concentration to the point where it should be,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“You're already in this game playing Sundowns on the 14th [December].

"We spoke about it several times, I said, "Please don't underestimate. Please make sure that we're first taking this game before we think about the next one".

"That's a normal way, it's nothing unusual, it happens worldwide. I was thinking we would be able to handle it but opposite we failed here.”

Moreover, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder said they could have buried the Soweto giants adding that they needed to close the proverbial door.

"I think it would have been a gross injustice if we didn't win this I must be brutally honest. I thought in the first half we performed extremely well, defensively well structured, well organised, on the transitions we were exceptional," Tinkler told SuperSport after the match.

"We should have at least come up at half-time 3-0 up, you know with the easy chances that we had. I explained to the players at half-time that I can't be happy with that. We came in at 1-0 and we left the door open for them. We needed to close that door in the first half.

"Then we started the second half well, we had at least another two, three great opportunities. I warned them at half-time, they [Kaizer Chiefs] came back with a free-kick where their strength is, equalise. But overall we dominated, we looked like a team that was playing at home but not the team playing away against a massive club like Kaizer Chiefs.

"Today we could have really slaughtered them! I thought at least five or six easy chances, it's not like I'm inventing these chances, clear cut chances. That's my disappointment. But very happy at the end of it all to get a 2-1 win, we're going to the final.”