Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs’ Middendorp on how Orlando Pirates’ Mokwena can grow

The German manager has praised the Buccaneers for handing Mokwena an opportunity to lead the club

Ahead of this weekend's eagerly-anticipated Soweto derby, coach Ernst Middendorp has shared a word of advice to his counterpart, Rhulani Mokwena of , saying he must not copy and paste other coaches.

The German mentor has urged 34-year-old Mokwena to build his own reputation whether he is seen as a stubborn or a very serious coach, but warns it will not be done in a few months’ time.

Middendorp is set to lead his troops against the Buccaneers this weekend in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final clash.

“He will find this out over the years, build up your reputation," Middendorp told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

"It doesn’t matter if you have a reputation for being a stubborn coach or a very serious one. But produce a reputation. This is what I always say to coaches is that don’t try to copy, don’t try to paste. Just be yourself and see what you have to do.

"This is not done by you being in charge of a team for two months, it is done over the years. You win you lose, you lose, you lose. It's more like that and then you produce something."

With Mokwena having only tasted victory three times out of 10 competitive games, Middendorp could not measure the former assistant coach’s progress, preferring to say he has not worked with him.

"This question I will basically not answer it because I have not worked with him," continued Middendorp.

"I haven't seen him being responsible for the team over a certain period. But I think it's good that clubs have the idea to bring coaches in with different ideas."

Moreover, Mokwena will lead Pirates for the first time against their Soweto rivals as he targets a spot in the semi-finals.

Mokwena has set his sights on bagging his second win in one week following their Premier Soccer League ( ) victory over on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, Middendorp will hope to guide Amakhosi to the semi-finals to erase the 2-1 loss they suffered against Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the last four last season.