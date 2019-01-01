Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs explain Billiat's omission from clash with Maritzburg United

The 29-year-old attacker had an 'injury concern' and the club felt he wasn't ready to face the Team of Choice

attacker Khama Billiat will not take part in Sunday's Telkom Knockout Cup match against .

The talisman's exclusion from the Amakhosi starting XI caused a stir on social media as fans started asking why the Zimbabwean wasn't included in the team.

Amakhosi confirmed that there is an 'injury concern' with Billiat who they said was already having a tight hamstring when he joined his national teammates.

Billiat travelled with the squad to Mbombela, meaning the injury would have been picked up in the build-up to the encounter against the Team of Choice.

Khama Billiat reported to national team duty with a tight hamstring. After playing 2 matches with it, it is still niggling. He has been treated but it hasn’t recovered sufficiently for him to be eligible for selection. — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 24, 2019

The 29-year-old recently returned from national duty where he helped Zimbabwe beat Zambia in the Afcon 2021 qualifiers.

Billiat scored twice for Warriors in that match and he was expected to play and hopefully replicate the same form performance against Eric Tinkler's men.

However, the club's medical team felt he wasn't ready to face Maritzburg United and had to be cautious in their approach to introduce him back into the team.

Ernst Middendorp confirmed Billiat was given a two-day off upon his arrival from national duty.

Meanwhile, Middendorp decided to leave out Itumeleng Khune despite the goalkeeper's return to full fitness.

Khune had been nursing a groin injury which he sustained in Chiefs' 1-0 win over FC two months ago.