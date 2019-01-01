Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs’ Castro relishing Billiat and Nurkovic partnership

The Amakhosi forward speaks out about instructions from the technical team as they prepare to face the Buccaneers

striker Leonardo Castro has explained that he can play with Khama Billiat with his eyes closed but stated that he is still working hard to understand Samir Nurkovic.

The Colombian hitman has revived his football career this season under coach Ernst Middendorp, stating that he has a long way to go with the Serbian forward.

Although Castro formed a deadly partnership with Billiat at in previous seasons, the trio’s partnership is now called the ‘CBN’ and will be key when they face rivals in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals this weekend.

“With Khama, I’ve known him for a long time…we can close our eyes and play together,” Castro told the media as quoted by FarPost.

“For me, it was the first game to play with Samir in a match situation, so there’s a long way to go to know each other in front.

“In training sessions, we are doing the right things to prepare ourselves for the games. So, it’s easy to play with those two guys.”

Although the lanky forward has been used as a substitute this term, he managed to make his first start for Amakhosi in their 2-0 win over the Brazilians last weekend.

“The instruction is clear for us to move into the spaces and obviously, as strikers, we need to be calm when we’ve got the ball on our feet and make the right decisions,” concluded the 30-year-old.

Having secured a 4-2 victory over in the previous round of the Cup competition, Middendorp will be pinning his hopes on the trio to unlock the Buccaneers' defence as they target a spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the first Soweto derby of the season is set to be staged at Moses Mabhida Stadium where coach Rhulani Mokwena’s side defeated the Glamour Boys 2-1 in the semi-final last season.

On the other hand, with both sides having secured Premier Soccer League ( ) wins ahead of the eagerly anticipated encounter in Durban, the TKO Cup is expected to be a thriller on Saturday afternoon.