Telkom Knockout Cup: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash could move to Durban or Mbombela

The encounter between Amakhosi and the Sea Robbers headlines the quarter-finals of this year's competition

Goal has reliably been informed the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final clash between and will be played outside the Gauteng province.

The two giants of South African football were pitted together in a draw which was conducted at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Tuesday night.

According to a source privy to the situation, the match would either be played in Mbombela or Durban.

This is due to the Soweto Marathon which will take place on November 2.

The Marathon will be overseen by Stadium Management (SMSA) who manage the FNB Stadium among other stadia in the province.

"The match might go to either Mbombela or Durban because of the Soweto Marathon," the source told Goal.

"It's definitely not going to be played at FNB or Gauteng," added the source.

With this being Amakhosi's home game, the Moses Mabhida Stadium could, therefore, be the venue for this quarter-final clash.

Last season, the two Soweto giants met in the semi-finals of the same competition at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban where Pirates beat Chiefs to book their place in the final.

The Buccaneers lost the Telkom Knockout Cup to eventual winners FC in December 2018.