Telkom Knockout Cup Joint Preview: SuperSport United welcome Baroka

The 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 action will continue on Saturday and Goal previews two matches

Lamontville are set to battle with at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in the city of Durban.

Abafana Bes'thende will be hoping to end their five-match winless run having lost 2-0 to in their last game which was a clash.

Arrows have failed to get past the first round of the Telkom Knockout in the last four years and Steve Komphela will be looking to ensure his side reaches the quarter-finals this year.

The experienced coach will look to Knox Mutizwa, who has netted four goals in eight league matches this season.

Komphela's men will take on a Polokwane side which has lost it's last two games against and Stellenbosch FC.

Rise and Shine will be keen to reach the last eight having been knocked out in the Telkom Knockout Round of 16 in the past two seasons.



Their Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic will bank on influential midfielder Jabulani Maluleke's experience.

Maluleke, who won the PSL title and Nedbank Cup with SuperSport United, is very dangerous from set-pieces.



In Head-to-Head stats, Arrows and Polokwane have met 13 times across all competitions.

Arrows have recorded six wins compared to Polokwane's three, while four games ended in a draw.

Their last Cup meeting ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Arrows which was the Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash in 2014.



Meanwhile, SuperSport United are scheduled to lock horns with FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the city of Tshwane.

Matsatsantsa will be eyeing their third successive win having defeated Highlands Parks 1-0 in the MTN8 final in their last match.

SuperSport will be confident of going all the way and clinch their second Telkom Knockout title having been defeated in the quarter-finals last year.

Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo is expected to unleash Bradley Grobler, who scored the only goal of the match as they clinched the MTN8 trophy earlier this month.

They will face a struggling Baroka side which suffered its third successive when they lost 1-0 to in their previous match.

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda will be under pressure to ensure Bakgaga do not suffer an early exit as the defending Telkom Knockout champions.

The Zambian coach will look to the team's inspirational captain Mduduzi Mdantsane, who played an important role in helping Bakgaga make history by winning this tournament last year.

In head-to-head stats, SuperSport and Baroka have met eight times across all competitions with both teams recording wins, while two games ended in a draw.

SuperSport defeated Baroka 2-0 in their last Cup meeting which was a Nedbank Cup semi-final clash in 2016.