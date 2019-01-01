Telkom Knockout Cup: I’m the only coach who congratulates referees - Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosimane

The Masandawana manager has heaped praise on the referees for how they handled their clash against the Chilli Boys

coach Pitso Mosimane has congratulated the referees following their win over in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians boss led his men to a 4-3 win on penalties after a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, but was left to lament their failure to display a free-flowing brand of football.

On the other hand, Chilli Boys’ manager Norman Mapeza was not happy with the officiating but credited his boys for a job well done.

“Who cares how we arrived in the semi-finals, nobody cares. Will you ask the other guys who are in the semi-finals how they arrived, it’s a cup and who cares?” Mosimane said on SuperSport TV.

“He (Mauricio Affonso) had to play even though he can’t finish the match, he had to play because I had forced substitutions. We lost Gaston Sirino, our important player.

“We lost Phakamani Mahlambi, another important player and Themba Zwane is out, another important player but fortunately we got Denis (Onyango) back and that is Denis for you.

“We were a little bit sluggish, not free-flowing, I know my team because we come from a defeat of and again the opponent scored first. So early like Chiefs.

“Six minutes, so early and we couldn’t settle. Had we scored early we could have been different. So, mentally they struggled and you’ve got to understand that.

“By the way, they took the lead again, what a goal. I don’t think the boy can score that goal again even if you give him the ball the same way again. The way he scored, not that he can’t score the goal."

'Jingles' also showered the officials with praise, saying he is the only manager who sings the referees' praises.

“We need to congratulate the referees. I congratulate them even when I lose I do but I will always complain even if I win," he added.

“Tell me of any coach who congratulates the referee. It’s only me but the perception is that Pitso is always complaining, I will complain if they are doing the wrong things.”

On the part of the Chilli Boys Mapeza stated that he is new in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and cannot really comment about the officials, but lamented their six yellow cards.

“I think it was a good game of football, well done to my boys. They worked so hard even in the last few minutes we were 10-man down, but we kept our shape," he said on SuperSport TV.

“Defensively we did very well and we had some few chances and I think in the first half that’s where we didn’t create good opportunities.

“If we had managed to get one or two chances, we could have killed off the game. The referee was a little bit harsh on us, but at the end of the day, I’m just new here.

“I don’t want to talk much about the referees because I don’t know how they operate. So, it’s unfortunate you end up getting those six yellow cards and definitely it will affect us in our next matches. It has happened and there's nothing we can do.”