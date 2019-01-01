Telkom Knockout Cup: How Mamelodi Sundowns have fared since 2006

Goal takes a look at how Masandawana have performed in the competition down the years

have a chance to add more silverware to their collection when they face on Saturday.

The two Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs will meet in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Sundowns are one of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament with three titles only Kaizer Chiefs have more trophies (13).

Goal takes a look at how Masandawana have performed in the competition since wireline and wireless telecommunications provider, Telkom became the new sponsors in 2006.

Heartbreak

The Tshwane giants were knocked out in the semi-finals by Cape Town, who won 2-1 in extra-time in 2006.

However, Surprise Moriri helped Sundowns reach the final in the following year, but they were defeated by their Gauteng rivals Chiefs 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

A surprise defeat to Bay United in the first round then followed in 2008, before Chiefs eliminated the Brazilians in the quarter-finals a year later.



More heartbreak followed for Sundowns as they bowed out of the competition following defeats to Maritzburg in the 2010 semi-finals and Moroka Swallows in the 2011 first round.

Elusive

2019 Finalists

Masandawana made their return to the final in 2012, but they were stunned by Bloemfontein , who secured a narrow 1-0 win thanks to Joel Mogorosi's controversial goal.Platinum Stars then became Sundowns' hoodoo team in this tournament as they knocked out the Tshwane giants in the 2013 quarter-finals and 2014 semi-finals.However, Pitso Mosimane guided Sundowns to the 2015 final where they defeated Steve Komphela's Chiefs 3-1 thanks to three goals from Leonardo Castro, Thabo Nthethe and Hlompho Kekana.The Brazilians were then eliminated by their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in the quarter-finals in the following year, before stunned them in the 2017 first round.Last year, Masandawana were beaten by the eventual champions FC, who went on to cause an upset against in the final.Sundowns are back in the final in 2019 having eliminated Amaulu FC, Chippa and Lamontville with Gaston Sirino scoring an impressive five goals.