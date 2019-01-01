Telkom Knockout Cup: Former Orlando Pirates striker Malokase backs Kaizer Chiefs to beat Cape Town City

The retired striker is confident the Soweto giants will end their trophy drought this season under the guidance of German coach Middendorp

Former Telkom Knockout Cup winner Patrick Malokase has tipped to defeat in their Last 16 clash this weekend.

Fresh from a 4-2 win over in the Shell Helix Cup last weekend, Malokase is confident Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has depth.

“I honestly believe Chiefs can beat City again. I know City can be unpredictable and things can change but Chiefs have been consistent," Malokase told Goal.

“I don’t think they can drop the ball anytime soon. They are playing good football, the results are there as well as confidence. In my opinion, they just practically played two competitive games last weekend.

“I believe they have the upper hand and based on their form, I also think they have enough depth to win this coming game. I saw both games against Sundowns and Bloemfontein (in the Macufe Cup clash) last weekend and I give this one to them.”

When asked if the squad comprising of players such as Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, and Kearyn Baccus can finally end Chiefs' trophy drought that is ravaging Naturena, the 37-year-old predicts a bright future for the club.

"Honestly, based on their form, hunger, and belief coupled with good signings they made before the start of the season, Chiefs can lift a trophy this season," the former striker continued.

“The new players are experienced and they have uplifted the standard of the league. I think this is finally their season to get a trophy. However, this weekend will test their ability and character, if they pass this test then I believe they stand a good chance of winning a trophy.

“Losing this match will mean they have to look at the league and the Nedbank Cup, but I don’t think they will look at it that way. They will give a 100% performance and they have not won a trophy in four years," he added.

“This means they have to challenge for each and every trophy now and come with guns blazing. If I was the coach I would tell them: ‘guys this is the only opportunity for us'.

“I would urge the guys not to take the competition for granted and say we will target future competitions. They are already playing a good brand of football and they have to take Chiefs back to where it was in terms of winning trophies.”

The two sides are set to meet for the second time this season as Chiefs managed to secure a 2-1 win in the Mother City in the league back in August.