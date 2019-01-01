Telkom Knockout Cup: Former Orlando Pirates coach Tinkler takes dig at Kaizer Chiefs

The Bafana Bafana legend has taken a subtle jab at Ernst Middendorp's side as the Team of Choice prepare for their clash with Masandawana

head coach Eric Tinkler has seemingly made a dig at ahead of the Telkom Knockout Cup final.

The Team of Choice will make their first appearance in the final when they lock horns with champions in the city of Durban on Saturday.

The experienced coach indicated that Sundowns are a bigger club than Chiefs when speaking to the media ahead of the highly-anticipated match.

"No definitely, I think we are the underdogs," Tinkler told the reporters.

The 49-year-old tactician led the KwaZulu-Natal side to a surprise 2-1 win over Chiefs in the semi-finals last month.

Record 13-time Telkom Knockout winners Chiefs came into the match as clear favouries to win based on their form and cup pedigree, but they were stunned by Tinkler's men.

"We were the underdogs against Kaizer Chiefs but we pitched up on the day. We have a lot of belief in ourselves. We worked extremely hard," he added.

Tinkler, who coached Chiefs' arch-rivals between 2013 and 2016, is confident that he can guide Maritzburg to their maiden major trophy.

Article continues below

"Now we need to repeat that, against an even bigger team in my opinion," he concluded.

Tinkler has won the two major trophies as a coach namely; Telkom Knockout with in 2016 and MTN8 with SuperSport United two years later.