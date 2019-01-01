Telkom Knockout Cup: Did Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp enjoy any success with Maritzburg United?

The Amakhosi mentor didn't win any trophies with the Team of Choice but what did he do for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit?

Ernst Middendorp faces a familiar foe in , this time in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup, with a stronger and an in-form team.

He is one of the most-travelled coaches in the country having worked at no less than seven teams in the since his arrival in 2005.

After enjoying success with Amakhosi during his first stint, Middendorp didn't find joy in terms of trophies in any of the teams he coached and that saw him move around in an attempt to settle down.

It was at the Team of Choice where he really proved his worth as a coach by contributing positively to the team.

He laid a solid foundation at the club by grooming the likes of Fadlu Davids into the coach he is today - the former striker is now a coach at .

While coaches are judged by the number of trophies won, for Middendorp, at a relatively smaller team like Maritzburg United, winning titles was always going to be difficult.

And his success had to come in different shape and form - and he passed that test with flying colours during his two spells.

When the team struggled to attract and bring in high-profile players, Middendorp turned his attention to development - and several players should eternally be grateful to the German mentor.

The project may appear to have collapsed since his departure, but Maritzburg United benefited financially from Middendorp's hard work of nurturing talent and giving these players a platform to shine.

Lebogang Maboe, Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu to mention a few, were all MDC players when Middendorp spent time to help them improve before giving them the stage to perform at a higher level.

They grew from strength to strength soon after their promotion to the first team, and today, these are big-name players playing for two of the biggest teams in the country - and Orlando Pirates.

Middendorp showed faith in them when they were young boys but they are now grown-up men with international experience, thanks to a project which Maritzburg United also believed in by allowing the coach to use his experience in giving them the platform.

It was with the majority of these players and coach Davids - all groomed by Middendorp - that Maritzburg United reached their first major Cup final in 2018 - the Nedbank Cup - in which they were defeated by .

And with that said, Middendorp's legacy at the club cannot be erased even if he never won a trophy with Maritzburg United