Telkom Knockout Cup: Cape Town City have no fear of Kaizer Chiefs – McCarthy

The Citizens manager has called on his troops to put up a good performance against Amakhosi this weekend

coach Benni McCarthy has challenged his side to have the same hunger they displayed in the 2-1 Premier Soccer League ( ) loss to .

The Citizens are set to clash with Amakhosi in the Round of 16 of the Telkom Knockout Cup at Cape Town Stadium and the former striker has revealed they have no fear of coach Ernst Middendorp's league leaders.

Having lifted the TKO Cup trophy in the 2016/17 season, the Mother City outfit is looking to continue Chiefs’ struggle to lift trophies and the coach anticipates a great match.

"Of course, it’s a big occasion for everyone, me included. You know the form they are in at this moment in time, they are the team to beat,” McCarthy told reporters during the media open day.

"It's great for the fans to come because it will be two teams that will be going at each other. So, as a team, we've got a lot to make it right. The game comes at a good time to test ourselves. So it's always special.

“I think we took positives from the last game we played against them even though the scoreline wasn't favouring us.

“I think the way we applied ourselves in that game, we've got nothing to fear.”

Although the former Bafana Bafana striker has drawn inspiration from their defeat at Newlands Stadium in August, he hopes his players replicate that hunger in the upcoming cup match, stating that he doesn’t want to come second best.

"So I hope we'll go out there and put on a performance that people will appreciate, so this time we don't want to come out second best,” continued McCarthy.

“Like I say...in cup competitions whether you play them in the final or semi-final, first round or first game, you have to play the big boys if you want to win a competition."

With City having registered a single victory out of eight games in the league, the 41-year-old is confident the cup match could be their turning point.

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants will look to end their four-year trophy drought and will head to the Mother City chasing a win to reach the quarter-finals.