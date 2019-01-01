Telkom Knockout Cup: Benni McCarthy fought with Orlando Pirates players to win - Mayambela

As he awaits his debut for the Citizens, the experienced creative midfielder predicts a bright future for the 41-year-old coach

New midfielder Mark Mayambela predicts an even brighter future for coach Benni McCarthy, stating he was the reason they won back to back Premier Soccer League ( ) titles at in the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.

The former Buccaneers creative midfielder could be unleashed by the Citizens this weekend as they welcome in their Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 match on Saturday.

In addition, ‘Professor’ has also explained the difference between the former Bafana Bafana striker and one of the most outspoken coaches in the league, yet insists winning comes naturally to the 41-year-old manager.

“There’s not much difference in Benni as a coach, I always believe that coaching is an extension of your personality. He’s a winner, he was a winner at Orlando Pirates,” Mayambela told the media during the club’s media open day.

“He used to fight with us when we lose, fight with us in training and when we don’t put in the effort. As big and as old as he was at the time, I always give my respect to him because he always gave his 100%.

“In everything he has achieved, he always came to training and never missed it. He always put in the effort and that rubbed off to the other players.”

Having played with the 2003/04 Uefa winner at the Soweto giants where they lifted three cups in two successive seasons, the Khayelitsha-born dribbling wizard has credited McCarthy for defending their three trophies.

“Having him in that team after winning the treble, it gave us a plus that we can go for another one. Most of the time it’s difficult for teams in to win back to back league titles,” he continued.

“But having him in the team helped to bring positivity and belief. I think he wants to instil that in us as players and I believe that with time and with experience for him as a coach, he will handle a lot of stuff differently. I believe he will be one of the best coaches in the league.”

Meanwhile, with the former Bafana striker having lifted his first trophy last season as a coach, McCarthy will be pinning his hopes on the likes of Mayambela to break down Amakhosi’s defence.

On the other hand, the clash is seen as a grudge match for the hosts following their 2-1 loss in the league at Newlands Stadium two months ago.