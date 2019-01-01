Telkom Knockout Cup: Akpeyi has been very good for Kaizer Chiefs - Cardoso

The Amakhosi central defender has praised Bvuma’s abilities but laments the Nigerian’s absence

defender Daniel Cardoso believes goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma could be a perfect replacement for the suspended Daniel Akpeyi on Sunday afternoon against .

The Amakhosi centre-back is confident they have enough ammunition between the posts with the availability of Itumeleng Khune and Bvuma but laments the Super Eagles’ netminder's suspension.

Cardoso will be key when they face the Team of Choice in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final at Mbombela Stadium, a venue he deems perfect compared to their home, the FNB Stadium.

“Daniel has been very good for us. It’s unfortunate…but we have got Bruce,” Cardoso told the media ahead of the match.

“I mean, Bruce steps up to the plate every time he plays. He is still very young and energetic. He talks quite a bit and I think he does the job for us.”

Moreover, the former defender who is tasked with taking penalties for coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops shares a comparison between the two 2010 Fifa World Cup venues.

“FNB Stadium is a very big stadium and it is very difficult to fill up if you are not playing the derby or playing (Mamelodi) Sundowns,” continued the 31-year-old.

“Mbombela is nice and small. I think [there] is going to be a great atmosphere. Wherever we go, we fill up the stadium.

“The supporters are the 12th man for us and I am sure they are very excited for us coming there.”

Despite the fact Bvuma could be the man to fill the void left by Akpeyi, Middendorp could also look at bringing in Khune who has been declared fit ahead of the clash against Eric Tinkler’s men.

Apart from the Nigerian keeper, veteran defender Erick Mathoho is also out after he was red-carded against and midfielder Willard Katsande is also carrying a suspension.

Although the Soweto giants reached the final of the Nedbank Cup last season, Chiefs are out to end their trophy drought and the Bafana Bafana international could be key in their clash in Nelspruit.