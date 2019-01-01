Telkom Knockout Cup: Akpeyi deserves credit for Kaizer Chiefs against Cape Town City - Mayo

The former Amakhosi player has welcomed the win over the Citizens, but has warned against looking far ahead of themselves

Former striker Patrick Mayo has praised goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi's experience on Saturday afternoon whilst urging coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops to never look far ahead of themselves as they managed to reach the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

Amakhosi beat on penalties and Mayo has heaped praise on defender Daniel Cardoso for being brave as well as Akpeyi for reading the game and making crucial saves.

The 46-year-old legend is confident that the Soweto giants can reach the final only if they take it one game at a time, but also expressed concerns on the fact Kearyn Baccus and Bernard Parker are now injured.

“It was a good game and Chiefs should have wrapped it up in 90 minutes. However, I can’t blame Cardoso for missing the penalty,” Mayo told Goal.

“I think Cardoso did his best to score but we have to applaud him for being brave to raise his hand to take the penalty in the shootouts. I mean the best players can miss penalties.

“He managed to show leadership, maturity, and experience as well as bravery to take it again. You know some players may be scared to take it for the second time.

"They still have a long way to go and credit must also go to Akpeyi. He may not be stable, just like any goalkeeper, he has his weaknesses but he did well to stop City on three occasions.

"He fought for us to win. I think they had three chances, two with Erasmus and to deny Thabo Nodada was top class goalkeeping."

On whether Amakhosi can march all the way to the final and lift it, Mayo has a different view but has urged the German mentor to calm his player’s nerves.

“There’s a chance to do better and lift the trophy, but they must take it one game at a time because that will work for them,” continued the 46-year-old.

“They must not rush and look far ahead. They must not think that beating City means the job is done.

"Chiefs have this tendency of waiting until the last 10 minutes to kill the game because they had a number of chances to kill the game. Benni McCarthy should also watch how he makes substitutes.

“He’s always taking off the players that are very dangerous such as Kermit Erasmus. I remember they lost the game to and in the league to Chiefs, he takes out the best players.

“That will have a negative impact on his future as a coach but let’s hope he will learn and improve. His substitutions killed him and I think Chiefs could have lost the game if he had introduced Fagrie Lakay to partner with Erasmus.”

On the other hand, the former Mthatha Bucks player concluded by saying that the win over in the Shell Helix Cup could have motivated the Naturena giants.

“It was a good game, to be honest, it was open and the fans liked it because both teams really attacked whenever they have the ball,” he reacted.

Article continues below

“That is the typical South African football game and the Sundowns game might have motivated the boys, but it was a different line-up. I would agree had they used the same line-up, but let’s be honest beating Sundowns is an achievement on its own.

“Let’s just hope they go all the way to the final and win it but my concern is the rate of injuries, we saw Baccus and Parker.

“I would like to see Parker in the starting line-up because he brings leadership and he works hard. He is one of the most experienced and it will be a blow if he is sidelined.”