Telkom Knockout Cup 2019-20 semi-finals: Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels

Goal brings you a guide to this year's TKO semi-finals, including fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels

The 2019/20 Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals get underway this weekend with two fixtures split over two days.

The first semi-final will see host at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.

will welcome to the Mbombela Stadium in the second semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

Both Amakhosi and the Brazilians have been tipped to go all the way and seal their spots in the final.

The two teams last met in the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup in 2015 with Sundowns walking away victors, thanks to a dramatic 3-1 win over the Soweto giants at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

However, the two KZN teams in Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows have shown tremendous improvement under Eric Tinkler and Steve Komphela, respectively.

After a slow start to the season, Tinkler's men got their groove back, and their impressive run in the TKO is certainly one of the reasons they finally managed to get their season back on the track.

In the previous two rounds, the Team of Choice needed penalties to edge their opponents and book their spot in the semi-finals.

Nonetheless, those two fixtures - Round of 16 and quarter-finals - were at home, meaning this will be their first real test in the competition as they will be away from home.

As with Maritzburg United, Chiefs also needed penalties to be where they are in the competition.

They ousted and in the Round of 16 and quarter-final stages in their attempt to take their number of TKO trophies to a record-stretching 14 times.

Golden Arrows stunned SA's 'Cup Kings' SuperSport United in the quarter-finals, and they would fancy their chances against another Tshwane team in Sundowns.

Article continues below

What makes this encounter interesting is the fact that Abafana Bes'thende got the better of Pitso Mosimane's men in the league just two weeks, and Komphela has already spoken of the possibility of beating Sundowns twice in quick succession.

Here is your full guide to this year's Telkom Knockout Cup competition.

Match Number Fixture Date Venue Kick-off Time TV channel 1 Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Nov 23 Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15h00 SS4/SABC1 2 Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United Nov 24 Mbombela Stadium 15h00 SS4/SABC1

All the matches will also be available on DStv.com and the DStv App.