Telkom Knockout Cup 2019-20: Fixtures, dates, kick-off times & TV channels

Goal brings you a guide to this year's Telkom Knockout Cup tournament, including fixtures, dates, kick-off times and TV channels

The 2019/20 Telkom Knockout Cup competition gets underway this coming weekend with some exciting fixtures to look forward to.

Teams that finished in the top eight bracket last season avoided one another as they were seeded by the league and organizers.

On the menu for this weekend, is one match on Friday and four on Saturday with two matches of the Last 16 scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

All the quarter-finalists will be confirmed after next Tuesday's match between and Bloemfontein in Port Elizabeth.

are the defending champions after lifting the trophy in December 2018 following their win over in Durban.

Wedson Nyirenda's men get their title defence under with a visit to SuperSport United, who were recently crowned MTN8 champions and will be eager to add one more trophy to their cabinet before the end of 2019.

Last season's runners-up, Orlando Pirates, will be at home against Stellenbosch FC, a fixture will draw attention given the Soweto giants' struggles this season.

However, all eyes will be on the vs match - the two teams have had a go at each other in recent times, although the Naturena-based side appears to be dominating this fixture.

Article continues below

face an unpredictable side which is slowly regaining their confidence under new coach Jozef Vukusic.

Here is your full guide to this year's Telkom Knockout Cup competition.

Match Number Fixture Date Venue Kick-off Time TV channel 1 vs Oct 18 Harry Gwala Stadium 20h00 SS4 2 Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Oct 19 Cape Town Stadium 15h00 SS4 3 vs Oct 19 Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 15h00 SS10 4 Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City Oct 19 Orlando Stadium 18h00 SS4 5 SuperSport United vs Baroka Oct 19 Lucas Moripe Stadium 20h15 SS10 6 vs Black Oct 20 Makhulong Stadium 15h00 SS10 7 Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Oct 20 Lucas Moripe Stadium 15h00 SS4 8 Chippa United vs Oct 22 Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19h30 SS4

All the matches will also be available on DStv.com and DStv App.