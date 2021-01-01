Where Orlando Pirates need to improve after Cape Town City win - Teko Modise

The Bafana Bafana legend believes the Buccaneers' game plan worked against the Citizens

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise revealed where he believes the Soweto giants need to improve following their victory over Cape Town City on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers claimed a 2-0 win over the Citizens in a PSL encounter which took place at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.

Modise believes that Pirates' game plan worked against City, who came into the match undefeated in their last four competitive matches, having thumped Bloemfontein Celtic 4-0 in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 game last weekend.

"Pirates had good intentions from the first minute," Modise told SuperSport TV.

"They knew that in order to beat Cape Town City, especially in the form they [City] came with into this game, they [Pirates] had to close them down very quickly, don't afford them any space.

"Pirates did very well. That first goal set the tone for them. From there, Pirates piled more pressure on Cape Town City.

"City could not find solutions to get out of the pressing zones and create enough chances to score goals."

Pirates' two goals were netted by Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule following quick counter-attacking moves by Josef Zinnbauer's side.

"The mentality was right today for Orlando Pirates. They pressed very well and they shifted very well. They were also precise with the passes going forward," he continued

"They identified spaces where the ball had to be and they used those spaces very well hence you see the goals which were scored especially the second goal even with the first goal, to be honest."

Modise, who played 66 international matches for Bafana Bafana, added that Pirates need to learn when and how to kill off matches after the Buccaneers failed to take their chances in the second half.

"They identified the spaces and they used the ball very well. Even after that with the chances which they created as well in the second-half where they could have buried the game," he added.

"But also this is a problem for Orlando Pirates where they have to understand that these are situations where if you have an opportunity to bury the game by scoring goals then do that.

"The indecisiveness that they have upfront there I think that is something that needs to change because once Cape Town City scores one goal then the game changes.

"So, Orlando Pirates need to learn when to kill [off] the game and how to kill [off] the game and when to manage the game as well."

Pirates next face Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff round first-leg match in Gaborone, Botswana on Sunday.