Teko Modise throws weight behind Sundowns star Themba Zwane for Footballer of the Season award

According to Modise, only Zwane comes close to matching the heroics of retired midfielder Doctor Khumalo in South Africa

Outgoing midfielder Teko Modise strongly believes that Themba Zwane deserves to win the Footballer of the Season award.

Speaking to the media at the club's end-of-season awards ceremony on Monday, the 36-year-old said the reason Zwane is one of the most underrated players in could be the fact that he doesn't step on the ball.

According to Modise, Zwane has contributed far more than any other player in South Africa this season.

"Zwane does not get the praise he deserves because many do not realize what he is actually doing in Africa‚ in the league and with the national team," Modise told the media.

"No other player is contributing the way he is," said Modise.

The Soweto-born star went further to say Zwane is the best player he has seen since former and Bafana Bafana midfielder Doctor Khumalo.

"Maybe it is because he doesn’t step on the ball‚ or juggle the ball‚ that people don’t appreciate him as much but I think he is the best player I’ve seen in South Africa after Doctor Khumalo," continued Modise.

"He knows how to play. He’s my Footballer of the Year and he’s the next big thing," added the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.

Zwane has been nominated in two categories - Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season awards - alongside Thembinkosi Lorch and Hlompho Kekana.

He helped Sundowns defend their title, while he also contributed immensely in the Caf where Pitso Mosimane's men reached the semi-finals.

Article continues below

The 29-year-old made 39 appearances across all competitions this season and grabbed nine assists while finding the back of the net eight times.

He is expected to form part of the Stuart Baxter's squad for the 2019 (Afcon) tournament which kicks off in on June 21.

South Africa will begin their Afcon campaign against Cote d'Ivoire in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.