Teko Modise: Orlando Pirates came with a better attitude in the second half

Former Bucs striker Thabiso Kutumela gave the hosts a ninth minute lead after pouncing on an error by his former Maritzburg team-mate Richard Ofori

Former Buccaneer Teko Modise was impressed by Orlando Pirates' intensity and application in the second half of their Nedbank Cup last-16 win against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night.

The Soweto side were a goal down at the interval but rallied after the break to secure a convincing 3-1 victory, with Kabelo Dlamini and Deon Hotto especially influential.

"The attitude that came also in the second half - I think Orlando Pirates came with a better attitude in the second half, and that's a big change," Modise said after the game in his role as a SuperSport TV pundit.

Hotto assisted for the first goal, scored by Dlamini, and also netted the second goal as Bus scored twice in a minute, 10 minutes into the second stanza.

The third goal was scored by Vincent Pule, with Dlamini again involved - his dipping shot was pushed by Maritzburg keeper Marcel Engelhardt into Pule's path.

"The introduction of Dlamini [on as a half time substitute for Ben Motshwar] changed the mobility in the midfield," Modise added.

"They started being more patient on the ball and also they started creating chances. It was the personnel change. Not a tactical change, but the personnel change, because now there was more mobility in midfield, they started creating chances.

"I think for Pirates it was a shock. Maritzburg started very well. They started very aggressive and they pressed very high and Orlando Pirates could not grasp the game very well, they couldn't get hold of the game.

"Second half everything changed, the introduction of Dlamini, scoring that goal, I think it brought belief back into the team, and they started creating chances.

"You always know with Hotto, especially with the system that they play - the false nine area - Hotto enjoys getting into that space and yet he's there in the box to score goals, he's there to create goals as well."

Pirates are in search of their second piece of silverware this season having ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the MTN8.