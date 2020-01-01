Teko Modise on Orlando Pirates: I foresee a good season

The former Buccaneer believes Saturday night's cup final victory over Bloemfontein Celtic could signal the start of an exciting era for the club

Former midfielder Teko Modise thinks the Buccaneers could end up challenging for more silverware after their triumph over Bloemfontein in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Bucs suffered an early setback when the Free State team took the lead through Siphelele Luthuli after just three minutes played in Durban.

Then, after 23 minutes, there was another blow for the Soweto side when holding midfielder Thabang Monare was forced off injured.

He was replaced by Thembinkosi Lorch, who proved to be the difference as he got Bucs back on the front foot; the Sea Robbers equalising in the 33rd minute through Deon Hotto before Lorch got the winner from the penalty spot early in the second half.

More teams

"I said that if Orlando Pirates win the game it's going to be off the bench," Modise, a winner of the two MTN8 finals, one with Pirates and one with , stated in the SuperSport TV studio after the match.

"It's unfortunate that Monare got injured, but Lorch came in and did the business for them. He changed the game for them," Modise elaborated.

"They changed positions as [Fortune] Makaringe went back to his normal position (in the centre of midfield) and that became a problem for Celtic, how to deal with that."

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder believes Bucs should now be able to build momentum and challenge for more honours, having ended a six-year wait for a trophy.

"With Orlando Pirates, they've got no business today not winning the trophy, with the kind of players that they have, the team that they have assembled," he said.

"And congratulations to them - its high time that Orlando Pirates have a trophy and I foresee a good season for them because of the confidence that he will bring to the squad after this win."

Article continues below

Modise also paid tribute to Phunya Sele Sele and feels they have provided inspiration to the minnows of the Premier Soccer League ( ).

"I think also credit must go to ," he said. "It gives courage to so-called small [clubs] that you can do the best with the players that you have. Having been in two finals in a short space of time, that should encourage the smaller teams with a smaller budget."