Teko Modise: 'Boring training methods ruined my match-day performance'

Teko Modise reveals that he had moments where he did not look forward to playing games and he opens up on what was the issue.

Modise enjoyed his best football at Sundowns

He reveals what made him enjoy playing games

'The General' talks about how interesting training routines helped him

WHAT HAPPENED: Teko Modise is one of the few players who can claim to be a genuine legend in domestic football circles.

Modise is still a popular figure despite retiring over a decade ago and while he is still known for his accurate passing, ever-present touch of flair and just being an overall brilliant footballer - he had moments when he would have bad games. He has since revealed what would suppress his appetite for match days.

WHAT WAS SAID: "What used to get me excited was not the game itself but it was the training sessions. If I don't enjoy the training session, I will never enjoy the game because that is where the build up starts for me," the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder said in The Pitchside Podcast.

"That was how I was functioning. I wouldn't want to go to training the whole week and it is small sided drills only because by the time I get to the game I am already bored because I have touched the ball so many times."

"Sometimes as you become a senior player, you get to learn many things and your mind is not challenged anymore because nothing new is happening.

"But once there is something new at training, something that triggers your mind, it actually helps to stimulate your mind and makes you look forward to the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Modise spent most of his career at Downs where he captained the side for some time under Pitso Mosimane and he went on to help 'Jingles' end the club's trophy drought.

At Sundowns, 'The General' won the Premier Soccer League title twice, two domestic cups and the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

He arguably played his best football at Masandawana and perhaps that speaks about how much he enjoyed Mosimane's training methods, perhaps more than he did at Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

WHAT'S NEXT: Nowadays Modise works as pundit for SuperSport TV where he analyzes PSL games and the Champions League.