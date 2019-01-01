Teenage Hadebe: Kaizer Chiefs will have to break through Zesco United's parked bus

The lanky player has explained why he is playing regularly under Middendorp, who rejoined the Naturena-based giants last month

Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe expects Zesco United to adopt a defensive approach when the two teams clash on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are set to host the Zambian champions in the second leg of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup play-offs rounds at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg

“If we keep it tight at the back, we will be fine. I have confidence in our attackers. They are good – they can get us three or four goals. We just have to be aggressive and play our normal game and fight for the result,” Hadebe told The Citizen.



Amakhosi are trailing Zesco 3-1 on aggregate, and the 23-year-old player believes that they can overturn the deficit and book their place in the Last 16.

“They are physically strong and they are very quick. I won’t lie, it is going to be a difficult game for us. We didn’t know before how they play but now we have a sense of how they will turn out and we will be ready for them and hopefully get a positive result,” the Zimbabwe international said.



Hadebe, who has struggled with injuries since joining Chiefs from Zimbabwean side Chicken Inn in 2017, is now enjoying his football under German coach Ernst Middendorp.

“It was easy to adapt. I came on as a sub against (Mamelodi) Sundowns and started against (Bidvest) Wits. I am used to the formation because it is the same we used under Steve Komphela. I play as a left centre-back who changes to the left-back position as required,” he added.

Hadebe's countryman, Khama Billiat scored Chiefs' crucial away goal in Ndola last weekend, while Zesco netted through Lazarus Kambole and Jackson Were (brace).