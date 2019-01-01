Teenage Hadebe: Kaizer Chiefs treating Nedbank Cup final defeat as water under the bridge

The Zimbabwean defender is confident that he will be at the Naturena-based giants next season

Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe says sometimes "football is funny" as he reflects on the Soweto giants' disastrous 2018/19 campaign.

Amakhosi finished outside the top eight in the Premier Soccer League ( ), before being stunned by National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

“For me, I think for Chiefs things, to be honest, things didn’t go the way we wanted. Sometimes football is funny,” Hadebe said to the media.

“The bad thing was that we were beaten by a small team which is eight months (in the NFD)."

Hadebe conceded a penalty which led to the only goal of the match as Amakhosi succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last month.

"I don't know where they came from, but that's water under the bridge. We have to forget. I still have many years to play football. The good thing is that I'm still young I'm learning from my mistakes," admitted.

“I still have confidence in my abilities, but anything can happen as far as my future is concerned. I will accept and move on because that will not be the end of the world,” reacted the former Chicken Inn defender.

“I am still confident that I will be playing for next season,” he concluded.

The 23-year-old defender featured in 19 matches in all competitions for Chiefs and provided one assist.