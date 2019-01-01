Teboho Moloi: Kasi flavour working for Vincent Pule at Orlando Pirates

The left-footed winger indicated that he is enjoying football at Bucs as he looks to help the team end its five-year trophy drought

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi has declared himself as one of Vincent Pule’s fans.

The skilful attacker has been a revelation since joining the Soweto giants on a free transfer from Bidvest Wits ahead of the current campaign.

“You can tell he is a township boy who played kasi football tournaments and it is against this background that he has settled so well at Pirates," Moloi told City Press.

Moloi, who used to mesmerize defenders with his skills during playing days, compared Pule to former Pirates fan-favourites Jabu Mahlangu (Pule) and Gift Leremi.

“Pule has a sense and a good feel of what the fans want – entertaining football. He loves the crowd, rather like Jabu Mahlangu and [the late] Gift Leremi," he said.

Pule agrees with Moloi having played in township tournaments where he was allowed to express himself.

“Yes, I used to play a lot in kasi tournaments in QwaQwa [Free State], where I come from. They give you the latitude to express yourself fully,” the 26-year-old added.

“At Pirates, the technical team demands the best of the players and this helps us to express ourselves fully. I am really enjoying my game, helped because the football we play is not ‘kick and hope’, but well structured," Pule explained.

Pule has managed to handle pressure coming from opposition teams, who target him during matches having established himself as one of Pirates' key players.

“If you want to challenge yourself, you must put yourself in pressure situations to see if you can cope,” he said.

“The technical team and players we have at Pirates are the kind of quality that has helped me to be part of Bafana Bafana; I was also given the opportunity to play CAF Champions League football. It has been a wonderful first-time experience,” he indicated.

Pule, who is Bucs' top goalscorer in the league with five goals hopes to win “at least one” piece of silverware in his maiden season with the club having missed out on the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final after losing to Baroka FC last month.