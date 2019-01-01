Teboho Mokoena: SuperSport United midfielder would snub Mamelodi Sundowns for European move

The highly-rated midfield maestro, who is one of Matsatsantsa's key players, feels ready to ply his trade in Europe

SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena says he has ignored reports linking him with champions .

The central midfielder has been one of the top performers thus far in the current 2019/20 campaign having played an important role in helping Matsatsantsa reach the 2019 MTN8 final.

Mokoena was linked with a potential transfer to an unnamed European club prior to the start of the current campaign, but a move never materialised and he stayed at SuperSport.

The 22-year-old player has made it known he will ignore reports linking him with local clubs as he is loyal to Matsatsantsa.

“I have been ready to move to Europe since I was 16,” Mokoena told The Citizen.

“I would like to play over there someday. At any time, I am ready to play overseas because I have been preparing myself mentally since I was young that I would move there someday.

SuperSport's Tshwane giants Sundowns were expected to make a move for Mokoenea during the July-August transfer window after coach Pitso Mosimane showed interest in signing the player.

However, Mokoena has explained he is only focused on helping Matsatsantsa succeed as the team looks to clinch the MTN8 and challenge for the PSL title.

“I have work to do at SuperSport nothing can take my focus away from that, not reported interest from other clubs, nothing can sway my attention from what I want to achieve with United," he said.

Mokoena, who is part of the Under-23 and Bafana Bafana set up, has made nine appearances across all competitions for SuperSport this season.

He also scored an important goal when Matsatsantsa stunned Sundowns to reach the MTN8 final last week.