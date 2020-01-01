Teboho Mokoena: Mamelodi Sundowns target signs new SuperSport United deal

Matsatsantsa have tied down the former South Africa U20 international to a new three-and a half-year contract

SuperSport United have announced they have extended Teboho Mokoena's contract on Wednesday evening.



The 23-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of the best young players in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Mokoena, who scooped the 2018/19 PSL Young Player of the Season accolade, has now inked a new deal with Matsatsantsa.



"SuperSport United is pleased to announce that Teboho Mokoena has signed a three-and-a-half-year extension which will see him represent Matsatsantsa until 2023."



"Keep playing with heart and for the badge Teboho Mokoena," a club statement read.

The highly-rated player was heavily linked with a move to SuperSport's Tshwane rivals last year.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed the club's interest in Mokoena, but Matsatsantsa managed to retain his services.

Mokoena has also been linked with an unnamed European club having played an instrumental role in helping qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



The Bethlehem-born player, who helped Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2019 (Afcon), is one of SuperSport's key players.

He has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season and netted two goals in the process.

