Tebogo Potsane: Kaizer Chiefs sign midfielder from Royal AM

- Chiefs have signed Potsane from Royal AM
- He becomes the seventh signing of this transfer window
- The club has announced in a statement
WHAT HAPPENED? The former Free State Stars and Bloemfontein attacking linkman is now an Amakhosi player and joins Chiefs on a three-year contract.
He arrives at Naturena having played Premier Soccer League football for the past eight seasons and is the Soweto giants' seventh signing this pre-season.
WHAT WAS SAID: "Amakhosi have secured the 29-year-old right winger on a three-year contract, making him the seventh new arrival at Naturena in a busy transfer window, as the club management and technical staff look to assemble a team that can return the Glamour Boys to their rightful place at the top of domestic football tree," said Chiefs in a statement.
He will add crucial depth to the group of playing personnel available to newly-appointed head coach, Molefi Ntseki, allowing him to rest and rotate when necessary without weakening the side, in what promises to be a long and exacting 2023/24 campaign.
WHAT KAIZER MOTAUNG JNR SAID: “We believe Tebogo will prove to be a valuable complement to the squad,” says Chiefs Sporting Director Motaung Jnr.
“He brings his skill and craft to us, as well as a wealth of experience that our younger players can learn and benefit from. We are happy to welcome him into the Kaizer Chiefs Family.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Chiefs having signed a combined five midfielders and forwards so far, it could end Khama Billiat's five-year spell at the club. The club says the Zimbabwean forward has gone AWOL after they tabled a new contract for him.
The arrival of Potsane as the latest addition seems to have closed space for Billiat and Amakhosi might also not pursue talks for a new deal.
WHAT NEXT FOR POTSANE? The Soweto giants are in Mbombela for a pre-season camp and Potsane is expected to start training with his new teammates.