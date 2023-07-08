Tebogo Potsane: Kaizer Chiefs sign midfielder from Royal AM

Kaizer Chefs new coach Molefi Ntseki continues to reinforce his squad and the club has announced the signing of midfielder Tebogo Potsane.

Chiefs have signed Potsane from Royal AM

He becomes the seventh signing of this transfer window

The club has announced in a statement

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Free State Stars and Bloemfontein attacking linkman is now an Amakhosi player and joins Chiefs on a three-year contract.

He arrives at Naturena having played Premier Soccer League football for the past eight seasons and is the Soweto giants' seventh signing this pre-season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Amakhosi have secured the 29-year-old right winger on a three-year contract, making him the seventh new arrival at Naturena in a busy transfer window, as the club management and technical staff look to assemble a team that can return the Glamour Boys to their rightful place at the top of domestic football tree," said Chiefs in a statement.

He will add crucial depth to the group of playing personnel available to newly-appointed head coach, Molefi Ntseki, allowing him to rest and rotate when necessary without weakening the side, in what promises to be a long and exacting 2023/24 campaign.

WHAT KAIZER MOTAUNG JNR SAID: “We believe Tebogo will prove to be a valuable complement to the squad,” says Chiefs Sporting Director Motaung Jnr.

“He brings his skill and craft to us, as well as a wealth of experience that our younger players can learn and benefit from. We are happy to welcome him into the Kaizer Chiefs Family.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Chiefs having signed a combined five midfielders and forwards so far, it could end Khama Billiat's five-year spell at the club. The club says the Zimbabwean forward has gone AWOL after they tabled a new contract for him.

The arrival of Potsane as the latest addition seems to have closed space for Billiat and Amakhosi might also not pursue talks for a new deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR POTSANE? The Soweto giants are in Mbombela for a pre-season camp and Potsane is expected to start training with his new teammates.