Tebas disagrees with Barcelona over the Ballon d'Or file, and makes strong statements against Morocco and Infantino

Javier Tebas came out swinging on Tuesday. The La Liga president was speaking at the World Football Summit in Madrid.

Turning to the future of the sport, in comments carried by the newspaper "AS", Tebas said: "Artificial intelligence is changing everything. There will be more time for entertainment. Among the few truly unforgettable events, football and concerts will be the only ones. More time will be dedicated to your health."

Rodri the most deserving of the Ballon d'Or

Asked who deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, he said: "Rodri. It's difficult, but given what he produced at the World Cup, he deserves it."

Barcelona have backed Lamine Yamal for the award. On that, he commented: "You have to ask Barcelona. Everyone has their opinion, and my opinion is Rodri."

He added: "Everyone does their best in the campaign. Everyone does what they see as most appropriate. Lamine knows how he played. He can say he is the best player. I think Rodri is the best. Everyone is able to assess their own level."

Yamal has drawn comparisons to Messi. Tebas wasn't having it: "He still has a long way to go... At the age of nineteen, he can be bought. We'll see that in five years."

Mourinho and Real Madrid's channel

On Jose Mourinho, he affirmed: "He is developing, like anyone else. He doesn't get much fame, but he still has a long way to go in the league. I believe in that."

Real Madrid's channel has attacked the refereeing, and Tebas hit back: "It is a desperate attempt to play the victim. He does not just complain about his own situation, but complains about everyone else's situations too. They are wrong. Everything is others' fault and never their own... I can explain why Real Madrid got fewer points, but I won't... Real Madrid can win the league without these speeches that play the victim."

FIFA's current management came under fire too: "If Infantino continues, it would be a disgrace. It would have been better for football had the United States beaten Belgium, because I am convinced that Infantino will not continue after the Spain disaster. Many federations depend on FIFA's money, otherwise they would lose it."

He continued: "There is still time. There must be a candidate by 18 November. If I saw a candidate, I would withdraw my votes from them."

Morocco and Spain: a battle over the 2030 World Cup final

Talk turned to hosting the Champions League final. He said: "Real Madrid did not request it because of their poor relationship with UEFA. I expect they will request it soon, in fact I am almost certain of that."

Spain and Morocco are locked in a fight to host the 2030 World Cup final, and Tebas weighed in: at the Bernabeu. I support this option. But for the final to be held in Spain, Infantino must not continue in his post. When a member of FIFA and Morocco (Fouzi Lekjaa) makes a statement with this much boldness (Morocco hosting the final), he did not come up with it on his own."

He concluded: "Let's not be naive. No one has said he will leave, and he is still an executive member of FIFA (Lekjaa). This is a new slip that adds to the governance problems within FIFA. And as long as Infantino continues, it will be extremely difficult for the final to be held in Spain. In terms of reputation and standing, the leading country in organising this World Cup should have the honour of hosting the final match. We must think carefully: if Infantino continues, let's watch what we will do... The entire situation must be reassessed, and I don't know whether we should withdraw or not."