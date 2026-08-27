Tears and shock: behind the scenes of Ronaldo's substitution on the night of Al-Nassr's comeback

Media reports have revealed why Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted during Tuesday's hard-fought 3-2 win over Al-Ettifaq in the third round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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Australian coach Ange Postecoglou pulled "the Don" at half-time, a move that stunned everyone, especially given the angry gestures Ronaldo had made as the first half drew to a close.

Some read that anger as frustration with the team's display, on top of learning he was about to be taken off.

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According to media personality Khalid Al-Shanif, speaking on his programme " Doreena Ghair ", Ronaldo himself asked to come off against Al-Ettifaq at half-time so a more energetic player could press and help the team.

He explained that "Ronaldo came off in agreement with the coach and was not forced to do so. He believed the team's interest lay in his coming off and bringing on another player, which is what happened".

Al-Shanif confirmed that Ronaldo broke down in tears heavily after the match, the main reason he did not come out to greet the fans as usual.

Al-Nassr now turn to Al-Taawoun tomorrow, Friday, in the fourth round of the Roshn Pro League, having won each of their opening three matches.