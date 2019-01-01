Tearful Neymar forced out of Brazil's pre-Copa America friendly with ankle injury

The Paris Saint-Germain forward went straight to the dressing room early in Wednesday's match

Neymar was forced out of 's friendly with after suffering an early injury in the pre-Copa America clash.

The star started in a front three alongside Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus as Brazil began preparations for this summer's South American tournament.

But Neymar was forced out after just 21 minutes after suffering an apparent right ankle injury in a tackle.

The Brazil star was seen crying on the bench after suffering the injury and was helped down to the dressing room with the assistance of team personnel.

Neymar was replaced by Soares in the Brazil lineup and the CBF has confirmed Neymar has suffered a twisted ankle.

The injury puts Neymar's Copa America status into doubt as Brazil set sights on winning the tournament for the first time since 2007 as they host the competition on home soil.

Neymar was recently replaced as Brazil's captain with Dani Alves stepping into the role ahead of this summer's tournament.

The PSG star scored 23 goals in all competitions this season after recovering from a foot injury with 15 goals coming in play. That number was good for fifth in the league, behind Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Florian Thauvin and Nicolas Pepe.

Brazil had opened up a lead just moments before Neymar's injury, with Richarlison providing the game's first goal in the 16th minute on an assist from Dani Alves.

Just moments after Neymar's departure, Brazil scored again, with Gabriel Jesus firing on home with Richarlison playing provider this time around.

Article continues below

Brazil, widely seen as one of the favourites to win the tournament this summer, are set to kick off the Copa America on June 14 against in the competition's opener.

The Selecao will then take on and to close the group stages.

Before that, though, Brazil, who failed to progress beyond the group stage in the 2016 Copa America, face Honduras on Sunday in one last pre-tournament friendly.