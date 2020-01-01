Teams are starting to figure Kaizer Chiefs out - Bidvest Wits captain Hlatshwayo

The 2016/17 PSL title-winning captain has opened up about the race for this season's league title

captain Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo says teams have begun to work out the way play.

log leaders Chiefs were 11 points above their closest rivals two months ago, but they have slipped up in recent weeks.

Amakhosi have recorded defeats against SuperSport United and this year and they are now only four points above second-placed .

More teams

Hlatshwayo, whose side is placed fourth on the league standings, feels that teams have identified the Soweto giants' strengths and weaknesses.

“What you need in the PSL is to make sure it is exciting … we have seen that most of the teams can see now where the threat of Chiefs is," Hlatshwayo said on The Citizen.

"They are a threat at set-pieces, but we are also good at set-pieces, and they have to come here, and we have to go to them. We also still have to go to [Orlando] Pirates.

“Sundowns are also there, like Pitso [Mosimane] says Gavin [Hunt] has to do something."

Chiefs marksman Samir Nurkovic has benefitted from the team's wing play, having netted 11 goals in his debut season in the PSL.

“Yes, teams are closing the supply. You think the supply comes from the wingers, but they are actually tucking inside and it comes from the wing-backs," he continued.

“Reeve [Frosler] can play right-wing, right-back and put in a good cross. When you look at it you think Nurkovic is a striker but he is actually a left-winger and making his runs late.

Hlatshwayo also commented on being switched from central defender to the right-back position following the arrival of Lorenzo Gordinho at Wits.

Article continues below

"There is space between the wing-back and the centre back, that is the space they are looking for and we have to prepare," he added.

"It is probably why I have been moved to right back to deal with that situation."

Wits are set to take on in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.