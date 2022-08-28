Some may think that after bringing back Keagan Dolly from Europe, Amakhosi are capable of also signing the former Brighton and Anderlecht player

Since reports have emerged that Percy Tau is on his way out of Al Ahly, speculation has been that Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns could be in contention for his signature.

Of course Amakhosi also have Khama Billiat on their books, so why not make it a trio of former Brazilians, one may ask?

The big difference is that Dolly was a free agent, as was Billiat – their contracts with their previous employers had come to and end. So while the pair will be on big salaries, Chiefs did not have to break the bank with huge transfer fees.

In Dolly’s case, his career had been floundering somewhat after dropping down to the reserve side at Montpellier in France and playing in the second tier; injuries being a part of his unsuccessful stint. Sundowns likely felt that Billiat had already given them his best years.

While Tau has also had some injury issues, they have not been as ongoing as Dolly’s were.

And so even though Tau’s star is not shining as brightly as it once was, he is his prime at the age of 28, and currently has a hefty 3 million Euro – roughly R51 million - transfer valuation. And since his contract with Al Ahly only expires in June 2024, it’s the Egyptian side who hold the aces.

Tau’s CV – having played in the Premier League with Brighton (albeit briefly), as well as having done very well in Belgium, make him potentially a marketable commodity.

The Egyptians will therefore be looking to maximize the sale, which could tip the scales towards Tau moving back to Europe.

Backpagepix

Things could of course become complicated if Tau decides he wants to return home; in which case he might have to take a salary cut to make the numbers work.

Football careers though are short, and if there is an opportunity in Europe, north Africa or perhaps somewhere like the Middle East, there’s a good chance Tau would take it.

Realistically, one just can’t see Chiefs or Pirates spending that kind of money, and even though his former club Mamelodi Sundowns are known for splashing cash, they already have plenty of squad depth and don’t need to fork out R50 mil at this stage.

The timing of Tau’s reported pending exit also comes right at the end of the PSL transfer window, with the big clubs already having done a lot of business.

Of course the option of a loan move remains, though it’s unlikely to be in Ahly’s best interests.