Tau reveals how confident Broos is motivating Bafana Bafana ahead of international assignments - 'He is chilled'

Al Ahly and Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau is adamant coach Hugo Broos is confident his players will deliver in assigned games.

Bafana to play Namibia & Congo DR

Broos confident the team will deliver

Tau backs up the tactician

TELL ME MORE: South Africa are in camp preparing for back-to-back international friendly matches against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo respectively.

Despite missing out on some players owing to injuries, Broos revealed the players were keen on delivering.

The Al Ahly attacker Percy Tau has now seconded his tactician, further explaining how the Belgian is ensuring his tactics are understood.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "[Broos] is very confident, I don’t know if you guys see it; he is chilled but he is a very confident coach," Tau told the media.

"He tells us we should also be confident because we are good players and we have good players in South Africa.

Next matches Friendlies RSA NAM Info Friendlies RSA COD Info

"He also tells it the way it is; if we are not doing the work, if we are not running back, and also if we are not playing the way he wants us to play.

"We are starting to see that his demands are getting closer to us, so we can easily share that he demands so much, we give him so much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana Bafana are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions.

They have won five of those matches, drawing the remaining two. The two friendly games will help the tactician gauge the team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast.

WHAT NEXT: Tau will be looking to remind Broos and local fans of what he can do as the recent spotlight has fallen firmly on in-form attackers Foster and Lepasa.