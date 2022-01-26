Tau returns for Mosimane's Al Ahly ahead of Smouha clash

South Africa international Percy Tau has made Al Ahly's matchday squad for the first time in 2022 as the Red Eagles look to return to winning ways.



The 27-year-old forward has missed the Red Eagles' first four matches in this season's Egyptian League Cup after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.



Al Ahly are winless in their last four matches across all competitions having recorded four successive draws including the Egyptian Premier League game clash against Future on December 26.



Mosimane's side also remains winless in the League Cup and they find themselves placed fifth on the Group B standings - two points behind leaders, Ismaily.



The South African tactician has now recalled Tau to the reigning African champions' matchday squad ahead of their clash with Smouha on Thursday evening.



Al Ahly will be desperate for a victory that would revive their hopes of reaching the knockout phase of the cup competition.



Tau has hit the ground running at the Cairo-based giants after joining the club from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2021.



The man nicknamed Lion of Judah has scored five goals in seven matches which sees him placed at the top of the Egyptian Premier League's scoring charts.



The Lion of Judah also provided a crucial assist as Al Ahly fought back to hold Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca to a 1-1 draw in the Caf Super Cup clash last month and Mosimane's men went on to win 6-5 on penalties.



A win over Smouha would take Al Ahly to the top of the League Cup Group B standings if the other results go their way.



Mosimane and his troops are using the League Cup as part of their preparations for next month's 2022 Fifa Club World Cup which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates.