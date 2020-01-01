Tau returns as Ntseki makes wholesale changes for Bafana Bafana against Zambia

The Belgium-based attacker missed the previous match against Namibia but he's back to lead South Africa

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has named a strong starting line-up to face Zambia in Sunday's international friendly at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

None of the 11 players who started in the 1-1 draw with Namibia has made the cut as Ntseki opted to go all-experienced on Chipolopolo.

Darren Keet takes over from Ronwen Williams who captained the side in the previous match against the Brave Warriors.

Reeve Frosler, back from injury, starts on the right-hand side of the Bafana Bafana defence with S'fiso Hlanti at left-back position.

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo starts alongside defender Motjeka Madisha in the heart of the defence.

Madisha's teammates, Andile Jali, will anchor the midfield together with Teboho Mokoena while Themba Zwane has been deployed just behind the front three what seems to be a 4-3-3 formation by the 51-year-old former SA U17 coach.

Percy Tau returns to lead the national team's attack and providing support for him will be Thabiso Kutumela of and -based striker Lyle Foster.

According to the South African Football Association (Safa), both Williams and Lebogang Manyama will not be considered for selection as they are nursing lower back strains.

Manyama missed the encounter against Namibia with the same problem, and he couldn't be replaced as the technical team was hopeful that he would recover ahead of the Zambia clash.

Ntseki already had plans for Manyama to lead his team's attack but the man hasn't been fortunate with injuries.

Thursday's goalscorer Luther Singh has settled for a place on the substitute bench alongside newly signed Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus.

Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly and Thibang Phete who played their hearts out against the Brave Warriors also on the bench and will be hoping to get a run on the day.

Bafana Bafana starting XI: Darren Keet(GK), Reeve Frosler, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Motjeka Madisha, S’fiso Hlanti, Andile Jali, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Foster

Substitues: Ricardo Goss (GK), Abubaker Mobara, Gladwin Shitolo, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus